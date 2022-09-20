Estonian PM: We will never recognize 'fake referendums' in Ukraine

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ardi Hallismaa
Estonia will never recognize "fake referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine", Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Tuesday, as Russia moves to legitimize seized territory.

Kallas called plans to hold referendums in Russian-occupied territory in southern and eastern Ukraine later this month "the occupiers' playbook in action".

She said Estonia will "never recognize" these elections, adding Ukraine has "every right to take back its territory".

"Donbas, Crimea, Kherson = it's all Ukraine," she wrote on social media on Tuesday evening.

"Russia keeps using blackmail and illegally tries to take what doesn't belong to it. Actions like this will have the opposite effect and rally our support to Ukraine. More military aid, more sanctions against the aggressor, holding Russia accountable for its crimes," she added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) also called the referendums "fake".

"The EU must recognize the Donetsk & Luhansk "republics" as terrorist organizations," he wrote, calling for more sanctions.

Almost seven months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, four areas under Moscow's control announced plans for urgent so-called referendums on joining Russia, the BBC wrote on Tuesday.

These four areas are Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. Russian-backed officials say they want votes on joining Russia starting this week.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, after a vote widely condemned as a sham.

Editor: Helen Wright

useful information

