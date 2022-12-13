Around 4,500 households still without power in Estonia

News
Work to repair power lines in Saaremaa.
Work to repair power lines in Saaremaa. Source: ERR
News

Outages caused by heavy snowfall and strong winds affected some 4,500 customers of distribution system operator Elektrilevi, two-thirds of them in Saaremaa, on Tuesday morning.

Data from Elektrilevi suggested there were 33 outages affecting 3,122 consumers on the island of Saaremaa on Tuesday morning.

This came to eight outages and 539 consumers affected in Hiiumaa. Households or companies without power numbered 539 in Harju County and 140 in Lääne-Viru County.

The wave of disruptions was caused by heavy snowfall in western Estonia that started on Friday evening and continued when a snowstorm swept across Estonia Monday.

On Monday evening, Elektrilevi reported 3,600 customers in Saaremaa and around 2,000 on the mainland without power, with the company restoring electricity to 2,000 customers in the last 24 hours. Work is continuing in cooperation of the Saaremaa Crisis Committee, Rescue Board, sea rescue and volunteers on an even bigger scale.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:38

Prosecution finds no criminal elements in Liina Kersna rapid tests tender

11:19

Transport Administration: Not all side roads cleared yet Updated

10:10

Political parties to receive €5.2 million from state budget in 2023

09:40

New waiting pavilion opens at Tartu railway station

09:08

Automatic parcel machine services likely to be affected by snowstorm Updated

08:06

Estonia to create grain stockpile by year's end

07:16

Around 4,500 households still without power in Estonia

06:49

ERR in Ukraine: Will the winter bring a new wave of refugees?

06:25

Rescue Board's calls on par with earlier storms

12.12

Almost 7,000 households without power across Estonia, transport disrupted Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.12

Almost 7,000 households without power across Estonia, transport disrupted Updated

11.12

Storms, heavy snow forecast across Estonia on Monday

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn Updated

12.12

Tallinn Airport still operating, airlines may decide to cancel flights Updated

12.12

Transport Administration: Driving not recommended on Tuesday

12.12

Tallinn sideroads impassable, public transport running off schedule

10.12

Gallery: Next six K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

12.12

EU discusses simplifying residence permits procedures

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: