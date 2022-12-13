Around 4,500 households still without power in Estonia

Outages caused by heavy snowfall and strong winds affected some 4,500 customers of distribution system operator Elektrilevi, two-thirds of them in Saaremaa, on Tuesday morning.

Data from Elektrilevi suggested there were 33 outages affecting 3,122 consumers on the island of Saaremaa on Tuesday morning.

This came to eight outages and 539 consumers affected in Hiiumaa. Households or companies without power numbered 539 in Harju County and 140 in Lääne-Viru County.

The wave of disruptions was caused by heavy snowfall in western Estonia that started on Friday evening and continued when a snowstorm swept across Estonia Monday.

On Monday evening, Elektrilevi reported 3,600 customers in Saaremaa and around 2,000 on the mainland without power, with the company restoring electricity to 2,000 customers in the last 24 hours. Work is continuing in cooperation of the Saaremaa Crisis Committee, Rescue Board, sea rescue and volunteers on an even bigger scale.

