Snowfall to spread across Estonia on Thursday

A low-pressure system will bring widespread snowfall to Estonia on Thursday, moving in a southerly direction throughout the day.

Temperatures will stay below freezing, with stiffer winds and heavier snow expected along the northern coast.

The low-pressure trough has been moving from the Gulf of Finland across Estonia and into Latvia.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning was predominantly cloudy, while the snowfall spread from northern Estonia, where it had already hit, in a southerly direction.

Temperatures ranged from -8 degrees to -2 degrees.

The snowfall will continue across much of the country on Thursday morning.

Winds will be moderate westerlies, shifting to the north along the northern coast, where gusts may reach up to 12 meters per second.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Thursday, February 13, 2025. Source: ERR

The ambient temperatures this morning will range from as low as -10 in Võru County, to -5 to -4 in central and eastern Estonia, -3 in Tallinn and Pärnu, and mildest over Hiiumaa, at -1 degree Celsius.

Daytime weather in Estonia, Thursday, February 13. Source: ERR

The day will see similar conditions and the snowfall will persist in many areas, but by midday it will have begun to ease in northern Estonia, and nationwide by the evening.

Daytime air temperatures will range from zero to minus 5 degrees.

The wind direction will shift more to the north and blow at 3-9 meters per second, in gusts up to 12 meters per second.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, February 14 to Monday, February 17. Source: ERR

Nighttime temperatures will drop to between -9 and -4 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday – Valentine's Day just as a reminder – while daytime temperatures on the last workday of the week will range from -8 to -3 degrees.

The snowfall will continue through the weekend, though will mostly be fairly light.

While Friday night's mean ambient temperature is forecast at -9 nationwide, the following night will be even colder at -11 degrees on average.

From Sunday, it will start to get a little milder as the daytime average of -7 degrees rises to -2 degrees on Monday, though snowfall will still be present.

The days continue to get longer at least.

Dawn on Thursday comes at 8:01 a.m., but next Monday it is 10 minutes earlier.

Similarly, while sunset is just before 5:10 p.m. today, it also arrives 10 minutes later on Monday.

