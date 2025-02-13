X!

Snowfall to spread across Estonia on Thursday

News
Snowy conditions are expected nationwide over the next few days.
Snowy conditions are expected nationwide over the next few days. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A low-pressure system will bring widespread snowfall to Estonia on Thursday, moving in a southerly direction throughout the day.

Temperatures will stay below freezing, with stiffer winds and heavier snow expected along the northern coast.

The low-pressure trough has been moving from the Gulf of Finland across Estonia and into Latvia.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning was predominantly cloudy, while the snowfall spread from northern Estonia, where it had already hit, in a southerly direction.

Temperatures ranged from -8 degrees to -2 degrees.

The snowfall will continue across much of the country on Thursday morning.

Winds will be moderate westerlies, shifting to the north along the northern coast, where gusts may reach up to 12 meters per second.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Thursday, February 13, 2025. Source: ERR

The ambient temperatures this morning will range from as low as -10 in Võru County, to -5 to -4 in central and eastern Estonia, -3 in Tallinn and Pärnu, and mildest over Hiiumaa, at -1 degree Celsius.

Daytime weather in Estonia, Thursday, February 13. Source: ERR

The day will see similar conditions and the snowfall will persist in many areas, but by midday it will have begun to ease in northern Estonia, and nationwide by the evening.

Daytime air temperatures will range from zero to minus 5 degrees.

The wind direction will shift more to the north and blow at 3-9 meters per second, in gusts up to 12 meters per second.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, February 14 to Monday, February 17. Source: ERR

Nighttime temperatures will drop to between -9 and -4 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday – Valentine's Day just as a reminder – while daytime temperatures on the last workday of the week will range from -8 to -3 degrees.

The snowfall will continue through the weekend, though will mostly be fairly light.

While Friday night's mean ambient temperature is forecast at -9 nationwide, the following night will be even colder at -11 degrees on average.

From Sunday, it will start to get a little milder as the daytime average of -7 degrees rises to -2 degrees on Monday, though snowfall will still be present.

The days continue to get longer at least.

Dawn on Thursday comes at 8:01 a.m., but next Monday it is 10 minutes earlier.

Similarly, while sunset is just before 5:10 p.m. today, it also arrives 10 minutes later on Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:57

Riigikogu no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Kristen Michal fails

07:18

Snowfall to spread across Estonia on Thursday

12.02

Tartu Marathon moves to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

12.02

Estonian skier wins gold medal at Invictus Games

12.02

Cold weather allows ski resorts in southern Estonia to produce fake snow

12.02

Regional, economic affairs ministries at loggerheads over Tartu Agro land division

12.02

Center leader: Party members have already donated tens of thousands of euros

12.02

Top British act Skunk Anansie in concert in Estonia this summer

12.02

SDE proposes €100,000 annual cap on donations to political parties Updated

12.02

Excessive traffic noise holding back Tallinn's real estate development

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.02

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

12.02

10 takeaways from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2025

12.02

Baltic states' electricity prices surge due to low renewables, high gas prices

12.02

Minister: US has been interested in Estonia's rare earth metals for years now

11.02

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

12.02

Estonian citizen injured in Lux Express bus crash dies in hospital

12.02

Tallinn Airport: Lack of aircraft is also a problem for other airlines

11.02

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo