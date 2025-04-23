X!

Riigikogu holds annual open day on April 26

News
Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The 106th anniversary of the first representative body elected by the Estonian people will be marked with a public open day at the Riigikogu on Saturday (April 26).

For the last 25 years, the event has been marked with an open day that allows the public to look at the parliament buildings and the Tall Hermann Tower at Toompea.

This year's event is dedicated to the Year of the Estonian Book and the forthcoming Song and Dance Celebration.

All events take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are free.

Riigikogu Open Day 2024. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR

The first elected body, the Constituent Assembly, started work in 1919 led by August Rei, It laid the foundations for Estonian statehood, and adopted the Constitution and the Land Act. 

The assembly worked until December 20, 1920, when its functions were taken over by the first Riigikogu.

The celebrations for the 106th birthday of the Riigikogu began yesterday evening, when the St. George's Night signal fire was welcomed in the Governor's Garden at Toompea. Candles were lit in memory of all the members of the Constituent Assembly.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

