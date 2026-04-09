ERR website may experience disruptions during overnight maintenance

ERR will carry out maintenance work on its online environments overnight into Friday, which may cause disruptions to web services from midnight until the early morning.

The maintenance work will take place in the early hours of Friday, April 10, and may temporarily affect various ERR online environments, including news portals, the websites of radio stations and television channels, the archive, and the Jupiter platform.

ERR asks users for their understanding in the event of disruptions.

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