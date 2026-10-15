Estonian parliament supports lower voting age at European Parliament elections

The Riigikogu has passed a law allowing young people to vote in European Parliament elections from the age of 16 and stand as candidates from the age of 18, starting in 2029.

The amendments to the European Parliament Election Act (lowering the voting age and the minimum age for candidates) were passed by 59 votes to 28. MPs from the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party voted in favor, while members of Isamaa, the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) voted against.

Currently, citizens must be at least 18 years old to vote in European Parliament elections and at least 21 to stand as candidates. The amendments lower the voting age to 16 and the minimum age for candidates to 18. Both Estonian citizens and citizens of other European Union member states who permanently reside in Estonia are eligible to vote and stand as candidates.

The amendments were initiated by 45 Riigikogu members in March 2024 with the aim of involving more young people in discussions and decisions on European affairs. In the explanatory memorandum, the sponsors noted that Estonia's aging population means political participation and decision-making power are increasingly skewed toward older voters. According to the sponsors, the changes will bring issues affecting young people more prominently into public debate, encourage young people to participate in society as active citizens and help shape European-level decisions affecting their interests, needs and future.

The bill passed its first reading in May 2024 and reached its second reading in June this year. During the legislative process, the Constitutional Committee discussed the bill at nine meetings, four of which were public. In addition to meeting with experts, researchers and interest groups, the committee commissioned the Riigikogu Chancellery's legal and research department to prepare an overview of efforts to lower the voting age in European countries and their impact. Through the Foresight Center, the committee also commissioned the University of Tartu to conduct a study on young people's decision-making capacity and the factors influencing it.

The law passed Wednesday will be applied for the first time in the 2029 European Parliament elections. Estonia has already lowered the voting age for local council elections, allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in those elections since 2017.

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