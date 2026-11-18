The number of people with disabilities has fallen by more than 60,000 or nearly 40 percent over the past eight years. Neither the Ministry of Social Affairs nor the Social Insurance Board can pinpoint the exact reason.

Almost every day, the Estonian Chamber of Disabled People (EPIKoda) is contacted by someone whose officially recognized disability has been downgraded or whose disability status has been removed altogether, said the organization's lawyer, Kristi Rekand.

"For example, a person has repeatedly been assessed as having no capacity for work and a severe disability. They submit a new application and are once again found to have no capacity for work, but the Social Insurance Board determines that they have only a moderate disability or does not recognize any degree of disability at all. Naturally, this raises questions for the person about what has changed when they themselves feel their condition has remained the same," Rekand said.

According to the Social Insurance Board (SKA), there are currently 97,490 people with disabilities living in Estonia. About one-tenth have profound disabilities, while the remainder are divided equally between those with severe and moderate disabilities. In 2018, Estonia had 158,474 people with disabilities. Over eight years, that number has fallen by 38.5 percent.

"Considering improvements in diagnosis, the rise in chronic illnesses, the aging population and the number of young people experiencing mental health problems, such a decline is difficult to explain," Rekand said.

According to Rekand, reassessments show that the SKA's approach and practices have changed and this has become a pattern.

"We are not seeing any signs of stabilization and that is extremely concerning. We certainly have no reason to believe there is some kind of agenda behind this or that the state has a policy of reducing the number of people with disabilities. But at the same time, we look at the statistics and have no answers as to why the number is falling," Rekand said.

Possible effects wide-ranging

Government officials themselves cannot say exactly what has caused the decline in the number of people with disabilities. Kalev Härk, head of the Social Insurance Board's disability assessment department, said one major, clearly observable factor is that fewer people are applying for disability status. Comparing 2022 with 2025, the number of applications submitted last year was 15,000 lower.

When working-age people apply for a work capacity assessment, they can also request a disability assessment on the same application. To do so, they must check a separate box on the work capacity application. According to Härk, the number of these combined applications has also fallen by about 10 percent over the past three years.

Aids for elderly people and people with disabilities. Source: Raigo Pajula

Kristi Rekand noted that if the number of applications has declined, it is important to examine why fewer people are applying. One possible explanation, she said, is a growing perception that it is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain official disability status, discouraging people from applying in the first place.

"If that is the case, it is certainly unacceptable for a country that should put people first and be there to support them. In that case, we need to address this perception so that people still submit applications, receive the benefits they are entitled to and can access other support measures linked to their officially recognized degree of disability," Rekand said.

Härk also believes misinformation circulating online has played a role, including claims that the government is limiting the number of people granted disability status to save money.

"That is categorically false. First, no one has imposed an annual limit on the number of disability assessments the Social Insurance Board can approve or the amount of social benefits it can pay out. Not once have we received any indication that we are spending too much," Härk said.

He also acknowledged that people who do not receive the assessment results they had hoped for sometimes spread claims that the SKA is deliberately stripping people of their disability status.

But how can a person's disability disappear in the first place? According to Härk, this can happen in cases involving temporary health problems, such as injuries, strokes or serious sudden illnesses, which may leave someone in a very severe condition for a period of time. However, if they recover following a long and successful course of treatment, their degree of disability may be reduced.

"The illness itself may not have gone away, but we are not assessing the illness. Our job is to assess whether a person can independently manage activities involving vision, hearing, language, speech and cognitive functioning. If we find that they can perform the activities necessary for everyday life and do not have limitations that meet the criteria for an officially recognized degree of disability, then we simply cannot grant that status," Härk explained.

Combined applications sowing confusion

Kadri Mets, head of disability rights policy at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said there is no single explanation for the declining number of people with disabilities. She also confirmed that the ministry has issued no instructions to reduce the number of people granted disability status.

"Social benefits for people with disabilities are classified as an expenditure determined by eligibility in the state budget. This means benefits are paid to everyone who qualifies, regardless of whether the actual annual expenditure ends up exceeding the original forecast," Mets explained.

However, she noted that the combined applications mentioned earlier are causing confusion because, in these cases, the Social Insurance Board determines the degree of disability based on data from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund, without involving an external expert.

"Once the Unemployment Insurance Fund has assessed a person's work capacity, the Social Insurance Board calculates their degree of disability based on the scores assigned in the different assessment categories. In about 90 percent of cases, this is simply a mathematical calculation. What we are seeing is that people find it difficult to understand how a decision on their work capacity assessment translates into a decision on their degree of disability," Mets said.

According to Mets, the Ministry of Social Affairs wants to introduce a single assessment process for working-age people next year, making the system easier to understand.

Kristi Rekand said it is precisely through these combined applications that many people have seen their officially recognized degree of disability reduced.

Mets confirmed that the ministry is concerned about the decline in applications and the accompanying perception that obtaining official disability status is either impossible or extremely difficult.

"Having a degree of disability officially recognized is certainly very important for people, perhaps most of all because it allows them to receive social benefits intended to partially cover additional expenses. At the same time, in recent years we have been moving toward a system in which people can receive the assistance they need even if they are not officially recognized as having a disability," Mets said.

Designated area for passengers with disabilities or a baby stroller on a bus. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Courts can overturn decisions

People can challenge decisions made by the Social Insurance Board in court free of charge, with the Estonian Chamber of Disabled People offering advice and assistance. According to Kristi Rekand, the organization received around 20 such requests for help last year and the number is increasing this year.

"Going to court is by no means easy for people. Even when there are no court fees, it is emotionally very difficult to have to turn to a court for help and guidance on an issue like this."

According to Rekand, court cases often end in a favorable outcome, meaning the Social Insurance Board must review its decision.

Kalev Härk of the SKA acknowledged that some of the agency's decisions have not been sufficiently justified or that expert opinions have been too brief. However, this does not necessarily mean the decisions themselves were incorrect.

"We have provided additional training to our medical experts and explained how to write their assessments in a way that makes them clearer and more legally sound. Considering that we have around 45,000 applications to review each year, I would say we have not done a particularly bad job," Härk said.

"A few cases have also ended up in court. When that happens, we take a very critical look at the matter and if we find that we have made a mistake, we acknowledge it and correct it," the SKA official added.

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