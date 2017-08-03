news

Estonia, Latvia launch project for cross-border employment cooperation ({{commentsTotal}})

The newly renovated train station at the Valga-Valka border, with Estonian (left) and Latvian (right) trains on the tracks in front of it. May 20, 2017.
The newly renovated train station at the Valga-Valka border, with Estonian (left) and Latvian (right) trains on the tracks in front of it. May 20, 2017. Source: (Kristjan Teedema/Tartu Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

Employment cooperation between the Estonian and Latvian twin border towns of Valga and Valka will help ensure good working conditions and stability for the local population, Latvian Minister for Welfare Janis Reirs said at the presentation of a project promoting cross-border labor market integration and employment.

The project "Promotion of Cross-border Labor Market Integration and Employment" will seek to help people find jobs and employers find employees in the Valga-Valka border region. A study of the local business environment and labor force demand and supply will be carried out and various activities organized for the unemployed, job-seekers, employers and employees.

According to Reirs, in post-crisis Latvia, it was important to prevent people from leaving the country and stability was the main precondition for this, but it does not matter whether a Latvian has a job in Valga, Estonia or an Estonian works in Valka, Latvia — the main thing is that these people do not have to emigrate.

The minister also said that sometimes taking a look at what happens in "the neighbor's backyard" can give one insight about how to tackle this or that issue.

State Employment Agency of Latvia director Evita Simsone said that the project under the INTERREG Estonia-Latvia program will be implemented by the State Employment Agency of Latvia, the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund and the local governments of the towns of Valga and Valka.

Simsone said that the Estonian and Latvian employment authorities have already been cooperating closely, in particular in Valga and Valka, where crossing the border is a daily routine for many local residents.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

jobslatviavalgaemploymentvalkaestonian unemployment insurance fundjanis reirs


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Edgar Savisaar (right) and MP Olga Ivanova (left) giving a press conference on Thursday. Aug. 3, 2017.Edgar Savisaar (right) and MP Olga Ivanova (left) giving a press conference on Thursday. Aug. 3, 2017.
Savisaar on election coalition: We are ready to cooperate with everyone
Updated: 15:46 
The newly renovated train station at the Valga-Valka border, with Estonian (left) and Latvian (right) trains on the tracks in front of it. May 20, 2017.The newly renovated train station at the Valga-Valka border, with Estonian (left) and Latvian (right) trains on the tracks in front of it. May 20, 2017.
Estonia, Latvia launch project for cross-border employment cooperation
Audience members listening to a panel discussion at the 2016 Opinion Festival in Paide.Audience members listening to a panel discussion at the 2016 Opinion Festival in Paide.
2017 Opinion Festival to feature more English-language content
Maria Kaljuste (second to right) and Kristiina Ojuland (right) introduced the election coalition Maria Kaljuste (second to right) and Kristiina Ojuland (right) introduced the election coalition
Maria Kaljuste named Our Tallinn election coalition's mayoral candidate
Elron trains in Tallinn's Baltic Station.Elron trains in Tallinn's Baltic Station.
Estonian Railways wants to build second main line between Pääsküla, Keila
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Twin driverless buses debuted in Tallinn at the end of July have in their first few days of operation managed to avoid incident. Aug. 1, 2017.Twin driverless buses debuted in Tallinn at the end of July have in their first few days of operation managed to avoid incident. Aug. 1, 2017.
GALLERY: No major incidents with driverless buses in first three days
These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Lauri Almann and Ainar Ruussaar on Lauri Almann and Ainar Ruussaar on
Almann: Pence's visit to Tallinn step forward from general symbolism
F-18 fighter of the Spanish Air Force.F-18 fighter of the Spanish Air Force.
Spanish jets violating Finnish airspace were escorting Russian aircraft
Urmas Sõõrumaa.Urmas Sõõrumaa.
Sõõrumaa to interviewer: How can you ask such stupid questions?
02.08
Tallinn Zoo to host classical concerts three Wednesdays in a row
02.08
IRL's mayoral candidate in Tallinn precludes any cooperation with Savisaar
02.08
Hungarian ministers refuse to visit troops in Estonia together
02.08
Estonian drug agency bans consulting of pharmacy customers via video link
BUSINESS
The planned new route of the Tallinn-Tartu Highway is marked with a solid red line; the existing route with a double red line.The planned new route of the Tallinn-Tartu Highway is marked with a solid red line; the existing route with a double red line.
New section to shorten Tallinn-Tartu highway by five kilometers in future
LNG terminal. Photo is illustrative.LNG terminal. Photo is illustrative.
Vopak to build initially 4,000 cubic meter LNG terminal at Muuga
Euros and U.S. dollars.Euros and U.S. dollars.
Analyst: Euro becoming stronger has small impact on Estonian economy
01.08
Didi Chuxing buys minority holding in Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify
01.08
Nelja Energia, Hiiu Municipality sign contract to build offshore wind farm
31.07
Enterprise Estonia to support regional competitive ability with €21 million
31.07
Lithuanian commissioner: Baltics should cooperate on sugar tax
Culture
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
22.07
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
21.07
‘The Fencer’ reaches cinemas in the United States
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Galleries
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Latest news
17:37
Estonia, Latvia launch project for cross-border employment cooperation
16:40
2017 Opinion Festival to feature more English-language content
15:46
Savisaar on election coalition: We are ready to cooperate with everyone Updated
13:50
Maria Kaljuste named Our Tallinn election coalition's mayoral candidate
12:44
Estonian Railways wants to build second main line between Pääsküla, Keila
11:48
New section to shorten Tallinn-Tartu highway by five kilometers in future
10:53
Vopak to build initially 4,000 cubic meter LNG terminal at Muuga
09:48
Almann: Pence's visit to Tallinn step forward from general symbolism
08:51
Analyst: Euro becoming stronger has small impact on Estonian economy
02.08
Tallinn Zoo to host classical concerts three Wednesdays in a row
02.08
Spanish jets violating Finnish airspace were escorting Russian aircraft
02.08
Sõõrumaa to interviewer: How can you ask such stupid questions?
02.08
IRL's mayoral candidate in Tallinn precludes any cooperation with Savisaar
02.08
Hungarian ministers refuse to visit troops in Estonia together
02.08
Estonian drug agency bans consulting of pharmacy customers via video link
02.08
Tallink's Helsinki-Riga test cruise carries over 3,000 passengers
02.08
Paper: Analysts forecast rapid economic growth in second quarter
02.08
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
02.08
RKAS announces procurement for construction of communism victims memorial
01.08
GALLERY: No major incidents with driverless buses in first three days
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.