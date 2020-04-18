Holger the hippopotamus dies at Tallinn Zoo ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
A 46-year-old dwarf hippopotamus called Holger died this week, Tallinn Zoo announced on social media.
Holger moved to Estonia in 1990 and died on Wednesday. Born in Copenhagen in 1974, Holger shared an enclosure at the zoo with Pupa, a 10-year-old female dwarf hippopotamus.
"Holger reached the ranks of the oldest dwarf hippopotamus living in zoos around the world, and despite the joint ailments of recent years, he was a strong and good animal," Tallinn Zoo wrote on social media.
The cause of Holger's death was the stomach and intestinal problems.
Editor: Helen Wright
