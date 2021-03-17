Ministry: Construction store selling food must close ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Latvian garden and construction supplies store Depo has been told to close its doors because selling food does not make it an essential shop.

Construction stores and garden centers must shut under the government's latest lockdown rules, but Latvian chain Depo's Estonian stores have kept their doors open because shops also sell food.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MEAC) has said the store should be closed.

Laura Laaster, a spokesperson for MKM, told ERR that if a construction shop sells groceries, it does not mean that it is a grocery store.

"This is not the case that when a constriction store creates cheese counters and says "we are now a grocery store". If a store sells several types of products, it will only be defined as a grocery store when groceries make up the majority of turnover," Laaster said.

She said this is definitely not the case with the Depo and the Health Board is in contact with the store in Tallinn. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:48

Gallery: Estonia goes green for St Patrick's day

15:23

Government vaccine plan suspended due to supply issues

14:53

Siim Kallas: EU wants to effect true digital and climate turns

14:18

Latvia part-lifting third country flight ban after a year in place

13:45

Foreign Minister: Vaccine supply smoother than 2020's masks procurement

13:14

AK: 'Nelery' mother's victory may require law change

13:04

Ministry: Construction store selling food must close

12:37

€117 million from supplementary budget to go on second pillar payments

12:09

Cruise ships will return to Tallinn in summer, Port of Tallinn believes

11:44

Global Estonian Report: March 17– 24

11:11

Auditor: Bio-waste must be better identified, EU fines may follow if not

10:55

Health Board: 1,784 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths

10:37

IT expert: Government should listen to entrepreneurs during corona crisis

10:16

Party Ratings: Reform retains highest support levels

09:22

Jaak Aab takes over prime minister's duties on Wednesday

09:11

Ratings: Reform support levels off, Center reverses decline

08:46

Estonia will continue to use AstraZeneca vaccines

08:24

NATO navies carry out intricate maneuvers in major Baltic operation

16.03

Tartu preparing to open a coronavirus vaccination centre

16.03

Low birth rates may spell black storks' disappearance from Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: