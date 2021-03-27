DIY store Depo appealing closures in court

The DIY store Depo on Friday received the decision of the Estonian Health Board to close the food, pet and consumer goods departments of the store and is appealing the decision to the court.

Depo said the Health Board has made a decision without delving into the nature of the matter and the explanations provided by Depo. The company is also of the opinion that the decision distorts competition and worsens the epidemiological situation.

"We would like to emphasize that Depo's food, pet and consumer goods departments have been in Depo's selection since the first opening day of the store, and other Depo store departments are also in essence in-store stores. If Selver, Rimi, Prisma, Maxima, Coop, Kika, Zoomaailm, Petcity, Stockmann and others can be open, then Depo can also be open," the company said.

The Depo online store and drive-in area continue to operate and an outdoor sales area for garden goods will also be open from March 27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!