Construction store: Closing stores creates unfair competition

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
People keeping distance behind the shop. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The government's decision to close stores creates unfair competition and financial damage among construction and gardening stores, construction company K-rauta has said in an appeal to the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform).

Donatas Zalobaitis, manager of Kesko Senukai Estonia, operator of K-Rauta stores said people who need construction and gardening products are now shopping in bigger food stores, which is opposite to the aim of the restrictions.

"Treating stores with similar product range differently causes huge competition issues. The result of closing stores has been the customer flow turning to bigger food store chains," Zalobaitis said. "It definitely doesn't comply with the aim of decreasing the risk of infection."

Zalobaitis pointed out that people's interest - especially in the spring season - to buy products sold in construction and gardening stores will not disappear regardless of the pandemic.

"The spring season is the only period of the year for some types of work, and the need for products sold in construction and gardening stores is especially strong during the spring season," Zalobaitis said.

The reopening of construction and gardening stores not only gives people the opportunity to buy the products they need but also reduces the occupancy rate in the shops in general.

"We are able to ensure the safety of all customers and our employees in our stores - customers are served using personal protective equipment, at a safe distance," he wrote to the Sutt.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

Council of Churches: Indoor services should be allowed as soon as possible

13:13

Kersna: Restrictions cannot be lifted due to slowdown in infection trend

13:01

Construction store: Closing stores creates unfair competition

12:29

Scientific council head: Schools should be first to exit restrictions

11:58

Central bank: Import growth behind February current account deficit

11:30

Coronavirus round-up: April 5-11

11:29

Experts consider police use of force at protests excessive

11:02

Riigikogu supports making national exams procedure more flexible

10:43

Health Board: 638 coronavirus cases diagnosed, 12 deaths

10:36

New online radio station dedicated to Estonian rap announced

10:14

14 vaccination side effects reported last week

10:09

Tallink Megastar technical issues halt scheduled departures Tuesday

09:43

Minister: Each person should get at least one dose by end of June

09:13

Experts: COVID-19 restrictions may be costing state millions of euros a day

08:44

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #3

08:14

Health Board: Restrictions should not be relaxed before May

12.04

Bill aimed at digitizing criminal hearings sent for first Riigikogu reading

12.04

EKRE receives €18,000 in donations over first quarter

12.04

Urmas Sõõrumaa's €45,000 donation the largest for Center Party

12.04

Heads chosen for three state high schools

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: