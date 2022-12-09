Estonia completes cyber lab to enhance Ukrainian Armed Forces' resilience

A cyber lab to enhance the resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' (UAF) cyber defense units was installed by Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA) and CybExer Technologies this week as part of an EU-funded project.

The partners completed the setup earlier this week, eGA said in a statement.

The team has been working with the UAF for eight months to help build up its cybersecurity skills, said Hannes Astok, eGA's executive director.

"It will translate to enhanced digital skills of military professionals and contribute to building cyber resilience of Ukraine," he said, speaking about the importance of the cyber lab.

The facility was procured from CybExer Technologies, which led the installation.

The company's Chief Operating Officer Aare Reintam said the UAF has been given "the best cyber range there is".

"Our cyber range technology has received the NATO Innovation Award and it has proven itself in many national and international cyber training [sessions] over the years. We are happy that it will be used for a good cause," he said in a statement.

The EU has been supporting the UAF's capabilities and resilience since the start of the full-scale invasion with its European Peace Facility (EPF) assistance measures.

The initiative enables capacity-building activities for military actors, and the provision of training, equipment, and infrastructure for security purposes. 

eGA is leading the €3 million "Assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to support Ukrainian Armed Forces-Cyber Defence Component" which lasts until February 2023.

It is also in charge of a project to secure Ukraine's cyber and data security.

Estonia playing "outsized role" in defending Ukraine's cyberspace

On Friday, U.S. outlet Politico reported Estonia has "played an outsized role" in helping Ukraine "fend off major cyberattacks from Russia".

"[Estonia] is now leading many of the efforts to provide cyber threat intelligence, funding and critical international connections to protect Ukraine from Russian hackers," the website wrote.

Estonian cybersecurity professionals have helped to stop attempted hacks of Ukrainian critical infrastructure such as power substations and satellites.

"We have been one of the more active European countries in working with them," Luukas Ilves, Estonia's chief information officer, told the website.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

