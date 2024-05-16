Estonian basketball star Henri Drell: NBA superstars are just normal guys

ETV investigative show "Pealtnägija" spoke to basketball start Henri Drell, who, earlier this year, became the second Estonian to ever play in the NBA. Many people raised their eyebrows when Drell said he wanted to make it all the way to the world's top basketball league. However, this season the 24-year-old made that dream come true.

Henri Drell's story begins like that of thousands of others. Born in Tallinn and raised in the Kristiina district, he took part in his first basketball training session at the age of nine. Drell dreamed of becoming a basketball star, before gaining confidence while representing local side Audentes, and then began winning trophies and medals with Tallinn team Kalev/Cramo.

However, he still had some energy left for mischief. "We were in the first grade and just hanging out inside some old houses. And then at one of the old houses /.../ there was actually somebody still living inside, but we didn't know. It looked like an abandoned house and what did we do? Stoned all the windows in and then some guy ran out of the house with a knife," Drell said. "And (he) called the police. It was for real. The police put us in a car and we were taken in for questioning."

Drell thrived on the basketball court, and by the age of 15 he was on the radar of a number of foreign clubs. But while he had suitors in Italy and Spain, the Estonian signed his first overseas contract in 2016 with top German club Brose Bamberg, where he began playing for their youth team.

His parents, Marelle and Harri, were also top basketball players in their time, and said that taking their son to Germany was a difficult step for the whole family. "I remember when we first went to take him there, and he was going to be left behind. We had tears in our eyes when we left and so did he," said Harri Drell. "Getting used to it and calling every night and calming down took a long, long time."

"It's giving up everything else – your friends who stayed behind in Estonia, all the parties that young people crave, as well as having the discipline," said Marelle Grünthal-Drell.

Henri Drell. Source: facebook.com/BroseBamberg

In order to follow her son's career in a different way, it was around this time that Marelle, his mother, began keeping an archive of all Henri's highlights. "There's a table of contents ahead. For example, the NBA Global Camp (Global Talent Camp - ed.), where I was invited in June 2018. And acquaintances will bring me various clippings of themselves holding newspapers," explained Marelle.

Despite a tough start in Germany, the young Estonian showed some impressive moves against his Euroleague opponents and started receiving offers from U.S. universities and NBA summer camps.

While the average Estonian youth basketball player tends to be slow and modest, Drell's style was much the opposite. The Estonian, who then moved on to Victoria Libertas Pesaro in the Italian top flight, remained adamant that his goal was to one day make it to the world's toughest league – the NBA.

Drell's boyhood coach Marko Parkonen said there were few believers at first. "Let's be honest, the probability of getting there is still very small. Especially for an Estonian, but his statements were also of the type that it gave the impression he was just arrogant and he doesn't care – he's just going to go and throw words around," Parkonen said.

While there were moments of brilliance at his Italian club, Drell's playing time was limited due to several coaching changes and a conflict with yet another team boss. In his second season in Italy, the Estonian spent most of his time warming the bench, and became a target for the fans.

"I still have nightmares about that place," Drell said of his experience in Pesaro. "You dream that you're stuck there, [ask] why am I here and I can't get away anymore. And I see the faces that were there and this fan base that actually hated me for real. The fans hated me, it was brutal."

After moving to Italy at the age of 19, those were truly dark years. "I didn't get a diagnosis, but I think I had a type of depression at the time. [I was in] a very, very black hole, I had dark thoughts," he said.

Henri Drell. Source: Windy City Bulls/flickr

Drell considered giving up and returning to his homeland, but offers from clubs were rather lukewarm, something the Estonian admitted afterward, came across as a bit of an insult. Drell instead switched agents and received a surprise invitation from American G League club Windy City Bulls in early 2022. While the salaries and living conditions in the second-strongest league in North America are more modest than in the NBA, it was still a good stepping stone on his road to the top level.

Windy City is a subsidiary of the famous Chicago Bulls and the Estonian was set to be one of the main players on the team. The six-foot-six shooting guard is a decent scorer, but his special weapon is surely defensive work, which Drell himself seems to be enjoying more and more in every subsequent game.

"The most important guys are the ones who put the ball in the basket," said basketball coach Andres Sõber. "That's what you're judged on, but that quality of taking the ball away from the opponent when you're on defense, that's a little more rare. And that's something Drell does particularly well. You steal a couple of balls from some good players and you've done your job for the night."

Meanwhile, Drell has also been representing the Estonian national team. A series of strong performances in European championship matches against star-studded sides like Italy and Greece, have also garnered international attention and won the hearts of local fans.

Henri Drell playing for the Estonian national team. Source: FIBA

On a personal note, however, Drell's big dream really did come true exactly one year and 11 months after his move to the U.S., when he was invited to the head coach's office. "At that point, I was thinking, that's it, I've got to go back home. But then I went to the office and [Windy City Bulls head coach Henry Domercant] said, 'Today the Chicago Bulls are offering you an NBA contract,'" Drell recalled.

"I thought, what are you kidding, good joke, what's the real deal? And then in came our assistant athletic director Josh Malone. He said, well actually, today's the day you sign your first NBA contract. And the rest is history."

On the early morning of March 15 (Estonian time), Henri Drell, then 23 years old, made history by becoming only the second Estonian to ever play in the NBA, following in the footsteps of Martin Müürsepp. On his debut against the LA Clippers, the youngster missed the first shot, but then recovered to put the ball in the basket a few minutes later.

Around a month later, Drell was trusted to stay on the court for 23 minutes, finishing the game with nine points, two rebounds, two steals, one block and a blocked shot against the Washington Wizards.

"I'm an NBA fan, I follow it every day. The Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan – when they were talking about Michael Jordan, that in Chicago, before Michael Jordan there was (mafia boss – ed.) Al Capone. The one who cut off people's ears and took the money. After that came Michael Jordan, then came six wins," said Andres Sõber. "And one day Henri Drell will be there, it's incredible."

Drell now has a so-called two-way contract, which means that he can be moved between the Chicago Bulls and its affiliate. However, the Estonian trains every day with the superstars of the basketball world.

"You're kept like a golden egg there. The people are welcoming and the superstars especially, they're really normal guys," said Drell. "Andre Drummond is still a good friend and keeps me going. Jevon Carter, Javonte Green."

Henri Drell. Source: SCANPIX/AP

Although he also had a taste of top basketball in Europe, playing for the Chicago Bulls is a whole other level. From the 20,000-capacity arena, to the army of coaches who personally watch every step and jump a player takes, to the glamorous lifestyle off court.

"The hotels are five-star hotels. Private planes, private buses, private cars. Increased security, it's a whole different world. I can't describe it all, you've got to see it for yourself," Drell said, adding however, that he has yet to earn a living wage in the world's richest basketball league. "I'm just in the NBA [at the lower level]. If I was a superstar, I would be. I'm not locked in anywhere yet, I'm still looking at the prices in the shops."

Everybody understands it is one thing to get your foot in the door, but quite another to actually establish yourself in the NBA and get a lot of playing time. Next season is therefore going to be crucial if Drell really is to break through.

According to Andres Sõber, the 24-year-old Estonian is in no way inferior to other players in the NBA. "When I look at the players that are next to him at the Chicago Bulls or other clubs, Drell is not inferior. But experience will come over the years. But can you withstand it for long enough in your job to get that experience?" Drell said.

According to Drell's father Harri, four games in the NBA is not a dream come true just yet. "There's still a long way to go. The further you go, the bigger your appetite gets to be a starter in the NBA," he said.

Now, Drell still remembers all those who have doubted him so far. "When I went to Germany, one of the players in the Champions League told me I'd last two weeks, no more. I lasted four years there. In Italy, they said I couldn't play a game, not one minute and I would go home with nothing. I got a game. About the G-League, they said 'Why are you going there at all?' Stay here in Europe, you're not athletic enough. I've played there now," said Drell.

"I was never going to make it to the NBA."

