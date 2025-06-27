X!

Gallery: New joint exhibition opens at Tallinn's Vabaduse Gallery

Kadri Toom and Helle Vahersalu's new exhibition at the Vabaduse Gallery in Tallinn.
This Friday (June 27), "Surrounded" – a new joint exhibition by graphic artist Kadri Toom and painter Helle Vahersalu opened at Vabaduse Gallery in Tallinn.

"Surrounded" is a visual dialogue between two generations, a conversation between teacher and student, as the painting lessons of Helle Vahersalu deeply influenced Kadri Toom's colorful graphic art.

In the exhibition, Toom's work relates to a component of her teacher's oeuvre that previously remained hidden from the wider public – colorful etudes and abstract compositions painted on cardboard.

The exhibition "Surrounded" is part of the satellite program of the XIX Tallinn Print Triennial and will remain on display until July 23.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

