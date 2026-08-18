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The first Swedish prisoners have arrived in Estonia

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Tartu Prison.
Tartu Prison. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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A plane carrying the first Swedish prisoners landed at the Ämari air base, and they will be transported onward to Tartu Prison during the day, sources say.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Prison Service did not wish to confirm the arrival of the Swedish prisoners or state their number, and advised waiting for the press release. However, several sources confirmed that the prisoners arrived by plane afternoon and are on their way to Tartu. The number of prisoners is fewer than 10, according to sources.

A total of 600 Swedish inmates are expected to arrive in Tartu over the course of the year, 200 of them during this year. The costs will be covered by the Swedish state, which will pay Estonia between 31 and 61 million euros per year depending on the number of prisoners.

The Swedish inmates will serve their sentences on the closed territory of Tartu Prison and will not be granted city leave. Before release, they will be returned to Sweden.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

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