Tartu choirs to give public concert in support of Ukraine

This Saturday afternoon, a public choral concert will be held in Tartu's Town Hall Square in support of Ukraine.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be open to the public; everyone is welcome to join in the singing, according to a Tartu city government press release.

The repertoire will include popular patriotic songs that have been sung at previous song festivals. The concert will begin with the Ukrainian hymn, and representatives of the local Ukrainian community will also be speaking.

According to choirmaster and conductor Lauri Breede, who is leading the organization of Saturday's event, this concert is first and foremost meant to serve as a show of moral support to the people of Ukraine.

Anyone interested in singing along can either access the sheet music online here or purchase a printed songbook at Kaanon's Copy Shop, located at Struve 3, by calling ahead at +372 742 7145.

Participants are urged to bring along Ukrainian flags and ribbons and wear blue and yellow clothing.

Saturday's concert is being supported by the City of Tartu and sound equipment company Ehast Koiduni. More information on Facebook here.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!