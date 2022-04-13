Ukraine rapes protested in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

Demonstrations against Russian aggression in Ukraine continued for the third day in front of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn on Wednesday. This time, a few dozen people gathered in front of the embassy building on Pikk tänav to draw attention to Russian soldiers' rapes of women and children in Ukraine.

The message of the protest organizers was this: "Russian soldiers are raping and murdering innocent women and children in Ukraine. People who support this war also support war crimes, jarring murders to which they are accomplices. That is our message to the supporters of the Putin regime (in Russia, Estonia and everywhere)."

On Monday, around ten anti-war activists protested in front of the German Embassy. The aim of the performance that depicted war victims in Bucha was to urge Germany and other European states to adopt a harder line with Russia.

On Tuesday, around a dozen demonstrators gathered near the Hungarian Embassy in Tallinn wearing gas masks to protest Hungary continuing to buy gas from Russia and, through it, financing the Russian war machine and the Ukraine war.

