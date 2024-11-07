Cloudy but mostly mild and dry weather forecast for last days of this week

Thursday in Estonia is to bring overcast weather but mild ambient temperatures for the time of year, while broadly similar conditions are forecast to continue as we head into the weekend.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning was overcast with drizzle in places, but mild. Temperatures were as high as 9 degrees Celsius over Saaremaa.

The westerly and northwesterly breezes seen overnight are set to continue Thursday morning, at speeds of 3-9 m/s though in gusts reaching up to 13 m/s along the coasts.

Morning weather map in Estonia, Thursday, November 7, 2024. Source: ERR

Other than that, the morning will stay overcast but generally dry, with patches of fog possible in places. The ambient temperature is a uniform 6-7C nationwide.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, November 7, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will bring little change to this; it will stay cloudy and a few areas may experience light drizzle, but otherwise the northwesterly breezes remain and the mercury will get up to 9 degrees in the west and on the islands, but not drop below 7 degrees elsewhere.

The cloud will begin to clear in evening, however, and wind speeds along the northeast coast will reach up to 12 meters per second by that time.

Overnight Thursday and into Friday, temperatures will be chillier, though still above zero nearly everywhere and +4 degrees on average.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, November 8 to Monday, November 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Friday daytime will be clearer, with mean ambient temperatures of 8 degrees forecast. This value will remain the same Saturday, but fall slightly on Sunday and into the new week, when scattered showers are expected.

The winds are set to die down on the Sunday, however, thanks to a high pressure area's influence.

