X!

Interior ministry studying possible transfer of customs operations to PPA

News
Narva border crossing.
Narva border crossing. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR
News

The Ministry of the Interior is looking for cost-saving measures and is exploring a merger of border guard and customs control procedures and transferring them to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

PPA Deputy Director General Veiko Kommusaar said customs officers and border guards already work side by side at border checkpoints and are capable of substituting for each other.

For instance, during busy periods, a border guard can carry out simpler customs procedures, while a customs officer can check travelers' documents.

The agency is now analyzing the possibility of the PPA managing both border and customs control procedures in the future.

"Currently, the Narva border checkpoint is open only to pedestrians. In practical terms, this would mean that the function customs officers perform today —ensuring that people do not carry sanctioned goods across the border and that their other goods and declarations are in order — would be carried out by a border guard," Kommusaar outlined.

The official stressed the idea is only in its initial stages. Analysis still needs to determine whether any real savings could be achieved.

Ursula Riimaa, deputy director general of the Tax and Customs Board, agreed.

"Of course, every cost-saving opportunity is worth considering, but it must be done thoroughly and thoughtfully. Customs control may at first seem like merely inspecting luggage, but in reality, it is much broader in scope. We must also not forget that customs operations are not limited to the eastern border. We are also present in ports, airports, and at postal and courier service providers. So, this needs to be viewed as a whole process," she explained.

According to the Tax and Customs Board, the primary goal of the analysis is to determine how reasonable it would be to divide core responsibilities between two institutions.

Kommusaar said analysis has already begun.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Estonia's new government: Who's who

11:53

Survey: Fewer Estonian consumers value environmental friendliness

11:25

Lithuanian PM: There are no cracks in transatlantic relations

11:14

Question over goalkeeper Hein's match fitness for Moldova clash

10:55

Expert: US cautious not to anger Russia but adding pressure behind the scenes

10:39

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

10:36

PPA says public should not photograph or film police buildings

10:19

Estonia's general government deficit halved to 1.7 percent in 2024

09:54

Interior ministry studying possible transfer of customs operations to PPA

09:23

Reform-Eesti 200 coalition disagree over climate law details

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo