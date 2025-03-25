Interior ministry studying possible transfer of customs operations to PPA

The Ministry of the Interior is looking for cost-saving measures and is exploring a merger of border guard and customs control procedures and transferring them to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

PPA Deputy Director General Veiko Kommusaar said customs officers and border guards already work side by side at border checkpoints and are capable of substituting for each other.

For instance, during busy periods, a border guard can carry out simpler customs procedures, while a customs officer can check travelers' documents.

The agency is now analyzing the possibility of the PPA managing both border and customs control procedures in the future.

"Currently, the Narva border checkpoint is open only to pedestrians. In practical terms, this would mean that the function customs officers perform today —ensuring that people do not carry sanctioned goods across the border and that their other goods and declarations are in order — would be carried out by a border guard," Kommusaar outlined.

The official stressed the idea is only in its initial stages. Analysis still needs to determine whether any real savings could be achieved.

Ursula Riimaa, deputy director general of the Tax and Customs Board, agreed.

"Of course, every cost-saving opportunity is worth considering, but it must be done thoroughly and thoughtfully. Customs control may at first seem like merely inspecting luggage, but in reality, it is much broader in scope. We must also not forget that customs operations are not limited to the eastern border. We are also present in ports, airports, and at postal and courier service providers. So, this needs to be viewed as a whole process," she explained.

According to the Tax and Customs Board, the primary goal of the analysis is to determine how reasonable it would be to divide core responsibilities between two institutions.

Kommusaar said analysis has already begun.

