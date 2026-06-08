X!

Images: Demolition of old ERR buildings to make room for new quarter in Kadriorg

News
Detailed plan of the property where the old ERR TV building currently stands.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

A completely new residential and commercial quarter, traversed by a new pedestrian and bicycle street, is planned for the site of Estonian Public Broadcasting's (ERR) current deteriorated buildings on Faehlmanni and Gonsiori streets in Tallinn.

ERR's new television building is still under construction and under current plans the broadcaster will move out of its old buildings in the course of 2028. However, the properties will be put up for sale as early as this fall, since the proceeds from the sale of the building complex will form an important part of the funding for the new television center's technical equipment.

ERR Administrative Director Janar Vilde said that, after consulting experts, it was decided in cooperation with Tallinn's Urban Planning Department to determine suitable development volumes for the area, initiate a detailed plan and sell the property together with the already initiated detailed plan.

"This solution gives potential buyers a clear indication of the development rights they can expect in the future Kadrioru Värava Quarter," Vilde said.

Currently, 95 percent of the old television center property is designated for public buildings and the site contains a fully depreciated building complex that is essentially suitable only for television production.

According to Vilde, work by Tüür Kadarik Architects and city planners produced the best solution, under which an extension of Faehlmanni tänav will run diagonally through the quarter toward Tallinn city center as a street for pedestrians and cyclists.

Vilde noted that the original idea had been to create a passage through the middle of the television center from Jakobsoni tänav, as this is a historic connection point. However, the city decided that the section of the old television center facing Gonsiori tänav was worth preserving, leading to the current vision of a diagonal street crossing the property.

"We want this to be a quarter in Kadriorg, not an overwhelming concrete jungle," Vilde said.

The area is planned to consist mainly of three- to five-story buildings, with one eight-story building permitted as an architectural accent.

Buildings of varying heights will line Faehlmanni tänav, adding a new and varied rhythm to the characteristic Kadriorg streetscape. Lower-rise buildings are planned on the Kollane tänav side of the quarter. The building facing Gonsiori tänav will be preserved and used primarily for commercial purposes.

No new roads for motor vehicles are planned within the quarter and vehicle access to the site will be provided via the surrounding streets.

The process of initiating the detailed plan was preceded by more than six months of discussions on preliminary development concepts. Vilde emphasized that the future owner of the property will be required to hold an architectural competition that takes into account the conditions described in the detailed planning initiation decision.

In 2024, Pindi Kinnisvara prepared an appraisal estimating the property's market value at around €8 million, rising to approximately €11 million after the planned change in land-use designation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:15

Minister says Orthodox Church must cut ties with Moscow after high court ruling Updated

16:04

Images: Demolition of old ERR buildings to make room for new quarter in Kadriorg

15:50

Supreme Court: Email content may be requested only with court authorization

15:10

Estonia's new policy to prevent newborn statelessness sets key rules for parents

15:05

Study: Key to kids' academic success cooperation between home and kindergarten

14:29

Jüri Kolk: All men

13:59

Estonian chess player Mai Narva qualifies for 2027 Women's World Cup

13:55

Tallinn planning separate bike paths along Tehnika tänav

13:48

Supreme Court rejects President's challenge to church law amendments

13:36

Poland's Marceli Bogusławski victorious in Tour of Estonia race

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.06

Intel: Russia's Baltic Fleet air defense capabilities significantly reduced after Ukraine attacks

07.06

Pom-pom hat a good way to defend against seagulls in Estonia

07.06

Estonia's LGBT+ action plan to zero in on equal opportunity

06.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride parade brings even more color to Tallinn Old Town

07:54

Michelin-listed restaurant to be demolished to make way for Tartu culture center

06.06

Extra traffic and access restrictions in Tallinn's Old Town during June 8 and 9

07.06

Catholic church and Estonian Health Insurance Fund clash over nuns' health insurance

07.06

More storage keeping electricity price above zero in Estonia

06.06

Tallinn district to spend up to €20,000 battling invasive Spanish slugs

05.06

Ukrainian nationals cannot obtain Estonian citizenship until war ends

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo