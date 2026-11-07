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Estonia's Eneli Jefimova helps NC State to victory with 3 breastroke wins

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Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Drew Loy
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Eneli Jefimova won all three breaststroke events at the College Swimming League final in Indianapolis, setting a personal best over 200 yards as North Carolina State took its first title.

The Estonian, 19, led the 200 breaststroke from start to finish in 2:05.70, beating the 2:06.19 she swam in October, then won the 50 skins and the 100 breaststroke as well. — 161.

"I was in the lead from start to finish and won in 2:05.70," Jefimova said. "I'm happy to have set another personal best over 200 yards. It gives me confidence."

Tennessee's McKenzie Siroky was second in the 200 in 2:06.02, with Virginia's Sophia Umstead third in 2:06.47.

Tennessee won the 4x50 freestyle relay and chose breaststroke for the skins event, hoping to favour Siroky. Jefimova was fastest in all four rounds, winning the final in 26.55, 1.03 seconds ahead of Siroky.

Then, a few dozen minutes later she took the 100 breaststroke in 58.13, almost a second clear of Indiana's Anita Bottazzo, with Virginia's Smilte Plytnykaite third in 59.46.

NC State finished ahead of Tennessee and Virginia, who had started as favorites.

Jefimova races once more at college level before the short course World Championships in Beijing, 1–6 December. "I like racing a lot with the university," she said. "All the preparation is aimed at the short course Worlds," she added.

Jefimova was named NC State rookie of the year for last season. She went to study and compete in Raleigh in August last year.

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