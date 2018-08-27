GALLERY | Virtual tour around the New Estonian Art Academy building

news

The brand new Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) building opens on Monday, 27 August and ERR was there to capture photos of the new building and some of its facilities.

The new premises, on the junction of Põhja Avenue and Kotzebue Street, in the suitably fashionable Kalamaja district of North Tallinn, will host the entire academy and replaces the building formerly used on Theatre Square in central Tallinn.

Its opening is the culmination of a decade of work in relocating the EKA, during which time a building on Tartu Highway (Tartu Maantee) was originally slated as its new home.

The newly remonted property on Põhja and Kotzebue was previously used by the Suva soap factory.

The building has already been open to the press and a grand opening gala is to take place on Monday afternoon and evening, with President Kersti Kaljulaid making a speech.

EKA History

Established in 1914, the Estonian Academy of Arts is the only public university in Estonia providing higher education in fine arts, design, architecture, media, visual studies, art culture, and conservation.

Currently there are more than 1 000 students enrolled in the Academy, with many participating in exchange programmes at international partner universities, according to the EKA website. It also hosts an annual summer academy.

The EKA collaborates with more than a hundred top art, design, and architecture universities worldwide and is a member of various international higher education networks.

Current Rector of the EKA is Mart Kalm.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

