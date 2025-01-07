Tallinn's new trolleybuses to arrive in 2026

Tallinn's new trolleybuses will be introduced to the capital's streets in the first half of 2026. The tender for 40 vehicles was won by Škoda Group.

There will be 22 vehicles measuring 18 meters in length, and 18 trolleybuses will be 12 meters long. Tallinn has the option to buy 30 more from Škoda Group.

It will also be possible to use the new fleet in areas without overhead lines, Tallinn City Government said in a statement.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said when the old trolleybuses retired last year many people suggested they would never return.

"Now we can confirm that the trolleybus is coming back, as promised, and even grander than ever before, as in addition to completely new rolling stock, the entire trolleybus infrastructure will be modernized," he said, in a statement.

The official said the city is already updating the existing overhead line network which will make public transport "more flexible and efficient."

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said the vehicles are part of the capital's €100 million plan to prioritize public transport. This also has the aim of reducing car use.

"In addition to trolleybuses, we are also procuring new biogas buses, and by 2029, we will build two new tram lines," he said.

The first new trolleybuses are expected to arrive in Tallinn in the first half of 2026.

