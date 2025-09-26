X!

Skeleton Technologies fails to launch plant in time, laying off staff in Estonia

Plans for the new Skeleton Technologies plant in Leipzig.
Plans for the new Skeleton Technologies plant in Leipzig. Source: Skeleton Technologies
Estonian energy storage maker Skeleton shut its Dresden plant to move to a larger Leipzig site with a €200M+ investment, but delays and job cuts in Estonia followed.

The technology company Skeleton noted in its most recent annual report that while 2024 was a record year in terms of orders, production was disrupted, which reduced output. The company also acknowledged that last year's growth fell short of its goals. The new plant in Leipzig, which was originally set to begin full-scale production in October, is still not fully operational.

"The issue now is getting the final production lines at the Leipzig plant up and running. Probably not in October, but certainly in 2025. What happened was that already in the first quarter, one supplier, the German company Monz, announced it was in serious financial trouble and couldn't deliver to us. But we reacted quickly, found a new supplier, signed a contract and as I've said before, the last part of the production line will be delivered this year. Then the plant will be ready for production," said Skeleton Technologies management board member Priit Värk.

Värk added that despite the delays, they have managed to fulfill customer orders this year and will continue to do so next year.

As for why the company has laid off 20 of its roughly 100 employees in Estonia this year, Värk said the goal was to make operations more efficient.

"Some engineers and people in support functions had to be let go. At the same time, we've hired top managers in Estonia, Finland and Germany, as well as additional engineers," Värk explained.

Another target for this year was to start super-battery production at the company's plant in Finland, which has now been achieved. Värk stressed that the company is not in trouble.

"For Skeleton Technologies, 2025 will be the most successful year in the company's history. We have two major milestones: we will open the Leipzig supercapacitor plant and we have already begun super-battery production in Finland. These are achievements of a completely different scale. So, to talk about us having major problems — in fact, it's the opposite," Värk said.

Skeleton's largest shareholder is businessman Margus Linnamäe's company MM Grupp. Harju Elekter also holds a stake in the firm. Representatives of both told "Aktuaalne kaamera" they do not see Skeleton's current situation as a major concern.

"We believe in Skeleton's long-term success. From our own companies' experience, we know that opening any plant is a highly challenging process, and to my knowledge they are still on schedule with their customers," said Harju Elekter CEO Tiit Atso.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

