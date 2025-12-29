Russia, 'pilots' and seals: ERR News' top 25 stories of 2025
With the end of 2025 fast approaching, ERR News takes a look back at the most popular stories of the year.
In descending order.
25) 'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat
A Russian citizen, said to pose a threat to Estonia's security, reportedly told officers from the Police and Border Guard Board they had ruined his life as he was expelled from the country in July.
24) Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace
The Estonian Defense Forces published a map showing the flight path of the Russian MiG-31 fighter jets which violated Estonian airspace on September 19.
23) Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference
Disruptions in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) have significantly increased and are adversely affecting vessels navigating in the Gulf of Finland, Estonia's Transport Administration said in June.
22) Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia
In October, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) fighter pilots took part in what for them was a first-of-its-kind exercise, which saw them landing on an Estonian public highway.
21) Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels
While Estonia's marine fuel kings claimed sanctions ended their business in 2023, their former ships still operate in the Baltic via front companies, an investigation revealed in October.
20) Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel
A Ukrainian attack on a Russian airbase in June damaged jets used to bomb Ukrainian cities, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center.
19) YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000
In July, world-famous streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed, caused chaotic scenes in Tallinn for the capital's younger residents. His visit cost Estonia €30,000, the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Foundation (EISA) said.
18) Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations
A trainline launched between the capitals of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in January exceeded expectations and sales of bus tickets on the same route have dropped by more than 25 percent, officials said in July.
17) Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed
In April, Regional and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) said Estonia must strengthen its relationships with neighboring countries to ensure that supply chains are in place during crises.
16) Trash can explodes at Tallinn shopping mall, injuring 1
A trash can exploded in the Ülemiste shopping center in Tallinn on December 20, prompting emergency services to evacuate the building. A 60-year-old man has been detained following the incident.
15) Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says
In July, Estonian authorities said satellite navigation jamming by Russia has caused more than half a million euros worth of damage in the last three months. Russia also tries to take over the Estonian border guard's surveillance drones flying on the border.
14) Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized
In August, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Tapa and said the EU wants to draw on Estonia's experience as long-warned threats materialize and Europe works to boost defense.
13) Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace
In May, a Russian fighter jet flew in Estonia's airspace without permission to protect a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel being escorted by the Estonian Navy.
12) Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia
The cost of living in Estonia is so high now that it is not worth moving here from another country unless you work in the tech sector, one long-term expat in Estonia has said.
11) Prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets
Following a 12-minute Russian airspace incursion in October, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said there are "parameters" for the downing by force of Russian planes violating Estonian airspace and Estonia has the means to use proportionate force where necessary.
10) Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port
In May, Russian authorities on Sunday detained a Greek oil tanker after it left an Estonian port while sailing on a pre-agreed route in Russia's territorial waters. The incident came several days after Estonia attempted to stop a Russian shadow fleet vessel.
9) FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea
Following Ukraine's successful attack on two empty sanctioned Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea in November, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said it would be unwise for Ukrainians to attack Russian ships in the Baltic Sea.
8) Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals
In May, Estonia, Finland and Sweden sought permission from the European Commission to sell seal products derived from culling.
7) Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot
In October, a group of armed Russian personnel was seen standing on the road in Saatse Boot, a stretch of Russian territory that Estonians can drive through. Estonia has now closed access to the road completely and is building a bypass.
6) Estonians jailed for defacing monument on orders of Russian intelligence
Three Russian and Estonian citizens were handed prison sentences in December after being found guilty of defacing a Lithuanian monument to an anti-Soviet partisan leader while working for Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU).
5) Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen zone visa ban
In June, ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Poland called for a Schengen zone visa ban for members of the Russian armed forces and "other armed groups" who have participated in the war against Ukraine.
4) Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license
The extraordinary tale of Thomas Salme, a Swedish man with Estonian roots, who was able to fly as an airline pilot for over a decade, despite never having qualified, was retold by ETV's "Pealtnägija".
3) Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says
On December 17, three Russian border guards crossed the Estonian-Russian border in eastern Estonia without permission. Their motive is unknown.
2) Russia leaves 4,000 pensioners in Estonia without their payments
In April, ERR reported that Russia had failed to pay out pensions to 4,000 Russian pensioners living in Estonia since February. The only exception was seven World War II veterans. The situation carried on for several months, with Estonia handing over more than one diplomatic note to the Russian representative.
1) Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad
A wave measuring buoy went missing in April, and its data tracker shows it was in the Kaliningrad exclave. Researchers at Tallinn's TalTech said Russian naval vessels took the device.
Editor: Helen Wright