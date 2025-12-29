Russia, 'pilots' and seals: ERR News' top 25 stories of 2025

With the end of 2025 fast approaching, ERR News takes a look back at the most popular stories of the year.

In descending order.

25) 'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat



A Russian citizen, said to pose a threat to Estonia's security, reportedly told officers from the Police and Border Guard Board they had ruined his life as he was expelled from the country in July.

PPA personnel escorting a Russian citizen out of the country. Source: ISS

24) Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace



The Estonian Defense Forces published a map showing the flight path of the Russian MiG-31 fighter jets which violated Estonian airspace on September 19.

Flight route of the three Russian jets which violated Estonian airspace on Friday. Source: EDF

23) Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference



Disruptions in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) have significantly increased and are adversely affecting vessels navigating in the Gulf of Finland, Estonia's Transport Administration said in June.

Gulf of Finland. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

22) Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia



In October, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) fighter pilots took part in what for them was a first-of-its-kind exercise, which saw them landing on an Estonian public highway.

21) Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels



While Estonia's marine fuel kings claimed sanctions ended their business in 2023, their former ships still operate in the Baltic via front companies, an investigation revealed in October.

The Kiwala, part of Russia's shadow fleet, impounded by Estonian authorities in April. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

20) Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel



A Ukrainian attack on a Russian airbase in June damaged jets used to bomb Ukrainian cities, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center.

Col. Ants Kiviselg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

19) YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000



In July, world-famous streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed, caused chaotic scenes in Tallinn for the capital's younger residents. His visit cost Estonia €30,000, the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Foundation (EISA) said.

Youtuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known as IShowSpeed, met with Prime Minister Kristen Michal at Stenbock House on July 15, 2025. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

18) Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations



A trainline launched between the capitals of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in January exceeded expectations and sales of bus tickets on the same route have dropped by more than 25 percent, officials said in July.

The Tallinn–Tartu–Riga–Vilnius passenger train before its first trip. Source: Epp Ehand/ERR

17) Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed



In April, Regional and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) said Estonia must strengthen its relationships with neighboring countries to ensure that supply chains are in place during crises.

Chickens. Source: Aili Vahtla/author's submission

16) Trash can explodes at Tallinn shopping mall, injuring 1

A trash can exploded in the Ülemiste shopping center in Tallinn on December 20, prompting emergency services to evacuate the building. A 60-year-old man has been detained following the incident.



Ambulance at the Ülemiste Keskus after Saturday evening's explosion incident, which injured one person. Source: ERR

15) Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says



In July, Estonian authorities said satellite navigation jamming by Russia has caused more than half a million euros worth of damage in the last three months. Russia also tries to take over the Estonian border guard's surveillance drones flying on the border.

GPS interference shown by GPSJam.com on July 23, 2025. Source: gpsjam.com

14) Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized



In August, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Tapa and said the EU wants to draw on Estonia's experience as long-warned threats materialize and Europe works to boost defense.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visiting Ämari Air Base in Estonia on Saturday. August 30, 2025. Source: Dati Bendo/European Commission

13) Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace



In May, a Russian fighter jet flew in Estonia's airspace without permission to protect a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel being escorted by the Estonian Navy.

A Sukhoi-35 in Russian Federation service, photographed by the Finnish air force in 2021. Source: twitter.com/finnishairforce

12) Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

The cost of living in Estonia is so high now that it is not worth moving here from another country unless you work in the tech sector, one long-term expat in Estonia has said.

Startup (illustrative). Source: 1Day Review/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

11) Prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

Following a 12-minute Russian airspace incursion in October, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said there are "parameters" for the downing by force of Russian planes violating Estonian airspace and Estonia has the means to use proportionate force where necessary.

Kristen Michal. Source: ERR

10) Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

In May, Russian authorities on Sunday detained a Greek oil tanker after it left an Estonian port while sailing on a pre-agreed route in Russia's territorial waters. The incident came several days after Estonia attempted to stop a Russian shadow fleet vessel.

The Green Admire. Source: Vesselfinder.com/Rush 2112

9) FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

Following Ukraine's successful attack on two empty sanctioned Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea in November, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said it would be unwise for Ukrainians to attack Russian ships in the Baltic Sea.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Egert Kamenik/MFA

8) Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

In May, Estonia, Finland and Sweden sought permission from the European Commission to sell seal products derived from culling.

Gray seals (Halichoerus grypus). Source: Maseltov/CC BY-SA 4.0

7) Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

In October, a group of armed Russian personnel was seen standing on the road in Saatse Boot, a stretch of Russian territory that Estonians can drive through. Estonia has now closed access to the road completely and is building a bypass.

Armed Russian soldiers were seen in and around Saatse Boot. Source: PPA

Warning sign in Saatse in summer 2025. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

6) Estonians jailed for defacing monument on orders of Russian intelligence

Three Russian and Estonian citizens were handed prison sentences in December after being found guilty of defacing a Lithuanian monument to an anti-Soviet partisan leader while working for Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU).

The defaced statue of Adolfas Ramanauskas-Vanagas. Source: Facebook/Merkinės šauliai

5) Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen zone visa ban

In June, ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Poland called for a Schengen zone visa ban for members of the Russian armed forces and "other armed groups" who have participated in the war against Ukraine.

People crossing the pedestrian bridge at the Narva-2 border checkpoint connecting Narva with Ivangorod. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

4) Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

The extraordinary tale of Thomas Salme, a Swedish man with Estonian roots, who was able to fly as an airline pilot for over a decade, despite never having qualified, was retold by ETV's "Pealtnägija".

Thomas Salme talking to 'Pealtnägija.' Source: ERR

3) Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

On December 17, three Russian border guards crossed the Estonian-Russian border in eastern Estonia without permission. Their motive is unknown.

The PPA detected an illegal crossing of a temporary control line between Estonia and Russia on the Narva River breakwater by three border guards of the Russian Federation on December 17, 2025.. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2) Russia leaves 4,000 pensioners in Estonia without their payments

In April, ERR reported that Russia had failed to pay out pensions to 4,000 Russian pensioners living in Estonia since February. The only exception was seven World War II veterans. The situation carried on for several months, with Estonia handing over more than one diplomatic note to the Russian representative.

Russian embassy in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

1) Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

A wave measuring buoy went missing in April, and its data tracker shows it was in the Kaliningrad exclave. Researchers at Tallinn's TalTech said Russian naval vessels took the device.

A TalTech buoy. Source: ERR

The data trail emitted by TalTech's buoy from Estonia's economic waters to Russia's Kaliningrad. Source: Risto Paenurm/ERR

