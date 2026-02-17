X!

Deregistering a scrap car will cost €800 from 2027

News
Parked and abandoned vehicles at the Koidula border checkpoint.
Parked and abandoned vehicles at the Koidula border checkpoint. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
News

Deleting a lost or destroyed vehicle from the traffic register will rise from €15 to €800 from next year.

The state fee is rising significantly to stop the deliberate and illegal dismantling of a vehicle and the ability to remove it from the register cheaply.

The fee rose from €0 to €15 this year and will be set at €800 from 2027.

Removing a vehicle from the register with a certificate of destruction will remain free of charge in the future.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:36

Reform MP: Europe must step up to plate as geopolitical actor or face marginalization

09:03

Estonia willing to discuss more predictable EU Emissions Trading System

08:31

New powerful battery storage facilities to be built in Valga and Pärnu counties

07:51

Icebreaker Botnica freeing cargo ships in Gulf of Riga for 1st time

07:28

Deregistering a scrap car will cost €800 from 2027

07:08

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

16.02

Isamaa kicks out Tartu councilor over Holocaust remarks

16.02

'Key milestone' unified transport ticket platform being rolled out this year

16.02

Lasse Liikane: A prison guard's view of Swedish prisoners in Tartu

16.02

Brit Mesipuu: What should parents do if they find their children 'vaping'

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

16.02

Employers and unions agree on €946 as Estonia's new minimum wage

15.02

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

16.02

'Key milestone' unified transport ticket platform being rolled out this year

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

16.02

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

16.02

Isamaa kicks out Tartu councilor over Holocaust remarks

16.02

Food prices continued to rise in January

16.02

ERR News is hiring a journalist

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo