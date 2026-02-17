Deregistering a scrap car will cost €800 from 2027

Deleting a lost or destroyed vehicle from the traffic register will rise from €15 to €800 from next year.

The state fee is rising significantly to stop the deliberate and illegal dismantling of a vehicle and the ability to remove it from the register cheaply.

The fee rose from €0 to €15 this year and will be set at €800 from 2027.

Removing a vehicle from the register with a certificate of destruction will remain free of charge in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!