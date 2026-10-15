X!

Tallinn food bank takes on 43,000 canned wild boar from state after ASF cull

News
Toidupank (Food Bank) bag.
Toidupank (Food Bank) bag. Source: Anna Pavlenko/Raadio 4
News

The state handed over more than 43,776 canned wild boar to a food bank this week, to be distributed to those in need, Maaleht reported.

The project uses meat from wild boar culled to halt the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

Over 625,000 cans were produced in total, of which the 43,776 delivered to the Tallinn Food Bank (Toidupank) — 19 pallets' worth — form part of a wider distribution and delivered by Regional and Agricultural Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).

The rest has been allocated or is being allocated to the State Defense Investment Center, the Estonian Large Families Association and local government welfare institutions across the country.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture organised two procurements to produce the canned meat — €1.7 million in 2025 and €959,000 for the second

The cans contain 80 percent meat, and will be distributed by social workers, and Toidupank CEO Piet Boerefijn and project manager Kerttu Olõkainen noted they give "much greater flexibility in planning food parcels, as they don't have to be packed as quickly" – the cans can keep for up to a couple of years.

To keep aid consistent, the Food Bank must hold reserves and, where needed, buy basic foodstuffs, as around 4,000 food parcels of 7-12 kilograms are needed each week; contents depend on donations and food rescued from going to waste.

"The aim of a food parcel is not to provide a four-person family with a week's food, but to help them save on food costs and use the money saved for other necessities, such as winter clothes or school supplies," Boerefijn explained.

In addition to aid to those in need in normal times, Toidupank has set up a nationwide network which could provide up to 10,000 crisis aid parcels, pending agreements with the state and local governments.

The original Maaleht piece is here.

ASF reached epidemic proportions in Estonia last year with 11 outbreaks on pig farms, which to the culling of around 60,000 domestic pigs as well as close to 17,000 wild boar. The outbreak led to the closure of several meat businesses and an estimated €22 million in economic damage .
 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Elisa to shut down 2G network in 2028, competitors hold back for now

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

16:01

Tartu prison director: Dissatisfaction with prison life hardly out of the ordinary

15:37

Eesti 200 to decide Sunday on running with Greens at Riigikogu election

15:32

Foreign minister: One must ensure one's own survival when inflicting pain on Russia

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

14:15

Company managing Narva border queue asks city for support after traffic dries up

13:38

Major investment to take Skeleton's valuation over €1 billion

12:58

Ida-Viru County's only psychiatric hospital closes doors

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

14.10

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

14.10

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

11:05

Estonia would allow criminal proceeds to be confiscated without a conviction

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

08:33

Estonia's EE-ALARM test sets SMS record but sheltering gaps remain

14.10

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

12:18

Tallinn tram driver: TLT doesn't train staff enough or review incidents

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

14.10

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo