X!

XXIX Open Society Forum on democratic renewal

News
XXIX Open Society Forum.
XXIX Open Society Forum. Source: Open Estonia Foundation/ Avatud Eesti Fond
News

The XXIX Open Society Forum took place October 15 at the Nordic Hotel Forum in Tallinn.

This year's forum, "Democratic Renewal. What Makes Change Possible?", brought together European politicians, researchers and civil society experts to examine how democracies recover after periods of backsliding. Discussions drew on recent developments in Hungary, Poland and Moldova and asked what political, institutional and societal conditions allow democratic change to happen.

Speakers included Daniel Freund (Germany), MEP for the Greens/EFA; Kristi Raik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS); Péter Krekó (Hungary), executive director of political capital and a leading disinformation researcher; and Maria Murumaa-Mengel, associate professor of media studies at the University of Tartu.

The program included a fireside chat on why some democracies decline yet others do recover; a panel on lessons from Central and Eastern Europe and a panel on defending democracy in the age of disinformation. Both panels were moderated by journalist Neeme Raud.

The forum is organized by the Open Estonia Foundation (Avatud Eesti Fond). The official event site is here.

The Open Estonia Foundation works to strengthen civil society and social cohesion in Estonia, supporting civic space, democratic participation, open governance and fundamental rights through initiatives ranging from school reform to legal reform and cross-border partnerships, the organization says on its website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Elisa to shut down 2G network in 2028, competitors hold back for now

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

16:01

Tartu prison director: Dissatisfaction with prison life hardly out of the ordinary

15:37

Eesti 200 to decide Sunday on running with Greens at Riigikogu election

15:32

Foreign minister: One must ensure one's own survival when inflicting pain on Russia

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

14:15

Company managing Narva border queue asks city for support after traffic dries up

13:38

Major investment to take Skeleton's valuation over €1 billion

12:58

Ida-Viru County's only psychiatric hospital closes doors

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

14.10

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

14.10

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

11:05

Estonia would allow criminal proceeds to be confiscated without a conviction

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

08:33

Estonia's EE-ALARM test sets SMS record but sheltering gaps remain

14.10

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

12:18

Tallinn tram driver: TLT doesn't train staff enough or review incidents

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

14.10

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo