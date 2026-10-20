International tender launched for Tallinn film studio complex

Tallinnfilm Studios has announced an international public procurement tender for the design and construction of a film studio complex planned for Paljassaare.

Tallinnfilm Studios director Joonas Tartu said the goal is to create an environment for filmmakers where Estonian and international film professionals can collaborate under the best possible conditions.

The approximately 6,000-square-meter complex will include three state-of-the-art film studios and the necessary support and auxiliary facilities. The film studios are scheduled for completion in 2028.

"Nearly 100 experts in their respective fields have participated in developing the concept for the complex to ensure that the future studio environment fully meets the requirements of modern film production. Modern studios and well-designed support infrastructure will help create an internationally competitive filmmaking environment, attract more film productions to Estonia and lay the groundwork for the growth and development of the local film industry," Tartu explained.

Tallinnfilm Studios construction manager Neeme Nõmme said the aim of the comprehensive procurement process is to find a partner capable of combining high construction quality, functionality and cost-effectiveness while understanding the project's broader cultural significance.

"Construction companies have until December 15 to familiarize themselves with the Tallinnfilm Studios project and submit their bids," he added.

"We expect professionalism, responsibility and high ethical standards from the construction companies participating in the tender. We want to create a complex that both its builders and all of Estonia can be proud of. Our goal is to build a film studio complex that meets international quality standards and will serve Estonia's film industry for decades," Nõmme said.

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