Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognised as president of Belarus

News
Eva-Maria Liimets.
Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president and for sanctions to be lifted in return for ending the migrant crisis on Europe's borders, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Tuesday.

Liimets was speaking about the information to come out of the phone call between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Lukashenko on Monday.

"He wants the sanctions to be stopped, to be recognized as head of state so he can continue," Liimets told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera", when asked what Lukashenko's demands are for ending the situation.

The foreign minister said it is important the newly expanded sanctions agreement prepared by the European Union's foreign ministers remain in place and new sanctions are imposed on Belarus.

"In our view, it is important that the European Union remains united and exerts its influence on Belarus through action," Liimets said, adding new sanctions should be created as soon as possible.

On Monday, the EU's foreign ministers agreed sanctions should target individuals and businesses which facilitate the illegal crossing of the EU's external borders.

Liimets said this means sanctions can now be imposed for human rights violations.

Monday's call from Merkel to Lukashenko was the first by a western leader since rigged presidential elections in August 2020 handed him 80 percent of the vote. EU leaders do not recognize Lukashenko as president of Belarus.

Background

Lithuanian border guards setting up a barbed wire fence on the border with Belarus. Source: LRT.lt

The EU imposed sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko and the security services cracked down on opposition protestors and civil society following the election. More we applied after the forced landing of Ryanair plane flying in Belarusian airspace in May so an opposition journalist could be arrested at Minsk Aiport.

In retaliation, Lukashenko threatened to send "migrants and drugs" to Europe. Soon after, migrants, mostly from the middle east, started trying to cross the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. The situation then expanded to Latvia and Poland and has continued for months. All three countries have been pushing the migrants back into Belarus.

For the last 10 days, thousands of migrants have been stuck on the Belarusian side of the Belarus-Poland border in freezing temperatures.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have been the biggest supporters of the Belarusian opposition movement. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to, and now resides in, Vilnius after the election last year.

Estonia, which does not border Belarus, has been offering support to Lithuania, Latvia and Poland and raising awareness of the situation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:46

Environment minister resigns, citing personal, family reasons

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

11:34

COP26 final agreements to have little impact on Estonia

11:11

Kaupo Meiel: Our daily exorcism

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

10:13

Center MP on environment minister role: Let's see what the day brings

09:38

Party ratings: Eesti 200 draws level with EKRE

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognised as president of Belarus

08:51

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

08:28

Former culture minister appointed Tartu city council chair

08:02

Riina Solman: Maturity can help manufacture national togetherness

06:45

Kontaveit through to Guadalajara WTA final

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

16.11

PPA vs BTA: Insurance company refuses to pay for emergency vehicle damages

16.11

First 10 Eesti Laul quarter finalists unveiled

16.11

Black Nights Film Festival Shorts program starts

16.11

Fall in unemployment to pre-crisis levels leads to general wage rally

16.11

Health Board: Vaccinated teens, booster dose recipients rarely get infected

16.11

Supreme Court: Marriage may be condition for issuing residence permit

16.11

Statistics: Average pension rises 6.2 percent on year to Q3 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognised as president of Belarus

16.11

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 869 new cases, 11 deaths

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

15.11

Estonia to create new state digital hub

16.11

Latvian defense minister: We are one step from using NATO Treaty Article 4

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: