Estonian-American actor Mena Suvari to star in new indie movie

Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Hollywood actress Mena Suvari is to feature in a new, independent movie from writer-director entitled "The Dresden Sun".

Suvari, perhaps most well-known to readers from playing teen temptresses in both coming-of-age comedy "American Pie", and the much darker "American Beauty", both released in 1999, has an Estonian father, originally from Pärnu.

The upcoming cyberpunk offering tells the story of a heist-gone-wrong, as a brilliant, principled mercenary with a traumatic past works with an insider to steal a valued asset known as "the sphere". 

In addition to Suvari, "The Dresden Sun" stars Steven Ogg, Christina Ricci and Samantha Win.

Suvari made her film debut in the cult classic "Nowhere" by Gregg Arak. She has also appeared in films such as "The Beauty of Tabatama", while she is also soon to appear in the James Rowe thriller "Breakwater."

Michael Ryan is the President/Founder of Archetype Pictures and is an award winning director, producer, content development professional, screenwriter, editor, and cinematographer, who has worked on both independent and studio projects in feature film, music video, and TV.

