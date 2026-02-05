X!

Estonia to close 2 Russian border crossing points at night from February 24

Luhamaa border crossing on February 2, 2024.
Luhamaa border crossing on February 2, 2024. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
From February 24, Estonia will close two crossing points on the border with Russia at night for an initial three-month period. Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Russia's constant disruptive actions at the border cannot be ignored.

According to the government's plan, from February 24, the Luhamaa and Koidula road border crossing points will both be closed at night-time to all traffic. The border crossing points will be open for 12 hours during the day.

"As Russia is behaving irrationally at the border in some places, we need to free up resources for more effective border control," Michal said.

"Starting on February 24, we will reduce the opening hours of border crossing points for a period of three months and also close them at night so that we can keep a closer eye on the situation elsewhere along the border. Full customs control in the direction of Russia will also continue. We will make further decisions based on security needs and developments at the border," he added.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said that the behavior of Russian border guards demands constant resources and heightened attention from the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

"By reducing the night-time operating hours at border crossing points, we will be able to deploy our officials more effectively where they are needed most," said Taro.

The minister added that the crossings will initially be closed at night for three months, after which the situation will be reassessed before any further decisions are made.

Number of border crossings has decreased

Taro also noted that reducing the workload at crossing points on the Estonian-Russian border is a logical step, given that the number of border crossings has decreased significantly in recent years and is unlikely to return to previous levels.

"In comparison to 2018, the number of border crossings has decreased approximately fivefold. While 5.3 million people crossed the eastern border in 2018, the number was 1,084,320 in 2025," said Taro.

The busiest border crossing point in 2025 was Narva (626,470 crossings), followed by Luhamaa (239,542) and then Koidula (213,910).

In 2025, a total of 239,542 people passed through the border at the Luhamaa crossing point either from Estonia to Russia or vice versa.

Of those who crossed the border at Luhamaa, 41 percent were EU citizens, including 9 percent from Estonia and 18.5 percent from Latvia. The remaining 59 percent were third-country nationals, including 31 percent from Russia.

Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

A total of 213,910 people passed through the Koidula border crossing point last year. Of those crossing at Koidula, 59 percent were EU citizens, including 46 percent from Estonia. The remaining 41 percent were citizens of third countries, including 28 percent from Russia.

The Narva border crossing point has been closed at night since May 1, 2024.

---

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

