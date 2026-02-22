X!

Drivers in Lääne County asked to delay journeys due to bad weather

Heavy snowfall.
Source: transpordiamet
A special maintenance regime is in place on state roads in Lääne County due to severe weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and drifting snow, until 9 p.m., the Transport Administration has said.

State roads in Lääne County have, in some places, become difficult to pass due to heavy snowfall that began last night. Instead of the initially forecast 10 centimeters of snow, nearly 20 centimeters have fallen.

Due to dense snowfall and drifting snow, visibility is poor and high snowdrifts have formed on the roads.

The Transport Administration is asking residents in the region to avoid making unnecessary journeys. Additionally, drivers of heavy trucks are being asked to wait in parking areas for weather conditions to improve.

Roads are being cleared in the area, with primary and support roads first. Secondary roads will be addressed later.

The Transport Administration reiterates to drivers that the maximum permitted speed is not an obligation. It is not suitable for driving in drifting snow, heavy snowfall and slippery conditions.

"In areas of precipitation, we recommend maintaining a greater-than-usual following distance and taking into account a significant increase in braking distance," the agency said.

"In addition to difficult road conditions, drivers must take into account road maintenance vehicles and their specific features. When meeting a maintenance vehicle, drivers should keep to the edge of the road, as the plow extends beyond the center line so that a ridge does not remain in the middle of the road. When starting to overtake a maintenance vehicle, drivers must ensure it is safe to do so and bear in mind that the road ahead of the maintenance vehicle may be untreated," the statement said.



Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

