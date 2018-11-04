Tallinn to host 2021 European Athletics U20 Championships

The European Athletics Council has decided to award the right to host the European Athletics Under 20 Championships in 2021 to the Estonian Athletic Association, which will stage the event at Tallinn's Kadriorg Stadium.

The same format was previously successfully hosted by the Estonian Athletic Association in 2011, in collaboration with the City of Tallinn.

At the European Athletics Council meeting in Budapest, the Estonian bid to host the event was presented by President of the Estonian Athletic Association Erich Teigamägi, Secretary General Sirje Lippe and Deputy Chief of the City of Tallinn Sports and Youth Affairs Department Ain Kivi.

"We have previously hosted European championships for the same age group, as well as the U23 European championships in 2015, and so we have abundant experience," Teigamägi said in a press release. "Therefore I am confident that, in collaboration with the City of Tallinn, we will make it an enjoyable competition, where our own athletes will also hopefully perform brilliantly in front of their home audience."

According to Kivi, Estonia's capital city is very pleased to be able to host and help organise yet another title event.

"I very much hope that by that time we have begun the overhaul of Kadriorg Stadium," he added.

The 2021 European Athletics U20 Championships will be held at Kadriorg Stadium from 15-18 July 2021.

Estonia will also host the annual European Athletics Conference in 2020.

