Denmark may be sending 800 additional troops to Baltic states

Denmark may commit to sending 800 more troops to the Baltic States, that country's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, says.

Denmark is already a regular contributor to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup at Tapa, and around 200 of its personnel are currently based there.

"We're already there, but we're ready to do significantly more," Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster TV 2, ERR reports.

Prime Minister Frederiksen is due to visit Estonia on Wednesday, and will accompany her Estonia prime minister, Kaja Kallas, at a visit to Tapa. The Danish prime minister will also visit Latvia and Lithuania.

For an increased number of Danish troops to get the go ahead, NATO must first request them, while Denmark's parliament, the Folketing, must also approve the move, Frederiksen said.

The British-led Tapa eFP has been in place five years and has equivalent units in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The U.K. recently doubled the number of troops it is deploying there, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine starting February 24.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!