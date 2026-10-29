Finance minister not ruling out spring excise tax hike on fuel

It is currently unknown whether the fuel excise tax will increase next spring, but Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) is expecting it to do so.

The 2027 budget is currently being discussed by the government.

Ligi told ERR that, according to his forecast, the excise tax rate on fuel will likely rise. "The budget has taken this into account," he said.

Ligi added that the budget is in deficit and that, with elections approaching, everyone is promising to abolish and reduce taxes.

"I do not even know what the sensible message is: whether to leave the next government with a larger deficit, although that is not a good thing either," he added.

However, fuel prices are also expected to fall slightly next year after Minister of Economy Erkki Keldo (Reform) announced plans to reduce the levy on the national fuel reserve by approximately 10 percent next year.

The reduction in the fuel reserve maintenance fee will lead to a reduction in retail prices at petrol stations by approximately 0.25 percent.

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