X!

Finance minister not ruling out spring excise tax hike on fuel

News
Alexela filling station.
Alexela filling station. Source: Jürgen Aas/ERR
News

It is currently unknown whether the fuel excise tax will increase next spring, but Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) is expecting it to do so.

The 2027 budget is currently being discussed by the government.

Ligi told ERR that, according to his forecast, the excise tax rate on fuel will likely rise. "The budget has taken this into account," he said.

Ligi added that the budget is in deficit and that, with elections approaching, everyone is promising to abolish and reduce taxes.

"I do not even know what the sensible message is: whether to leave the next government with a larger deficit, although that is not a good thing either," he added.

However, fuel prices are also expected to fall slightly next year after Minister of Economy Erkki Keldo (Reform) announced plans to reduce the levy on the national fuel reserve by approximately 10 percent next year.

The reduction in the fuel reserve maintenance fee will lead to a reduction in retail prices at petrol stations by approximately 0.25 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Estonia's volunteer rescuers send 146th aid shipment to Ukraine

13:05

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

13:00

Estonia's Ukraine recovery conference shifts focus to resilience

12:58

Youth 'tram surfing' in Tallinn prompts safety warning from TLT

12:25

Eesti 200 calls for euthanasia referendum to gather citizens' views

11:54

No Estonians reported injured in Madrid train crash

11:25

Estonia to call all women aged 40 for breast cancer risk analysis screening

10:57

Flora U-19s draw 2-2 with 9-man Chelsea in UEFA Youth League

10:24

New apps challenge Tallinn's official public transport website

10:16

4 parties to go it alone with Riigikogu election campaign advertising Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.10

Passengers injured after collision between bus and delivery robot in Tallinn

28.10

Estonian defense forces uniform sold online, but unauthorized public wear illegal

27.10

Swedbank lays off 100 in Baltic states, warns AI could mean more cuts

28.10

Estonia has run out of asphalt, says Tallinn deputy mayor Updated

12.04

ISS: Twenty individuals with links to Estonia may be in Syria war zone

18.05

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

27.10

Almost 400 migrants detained in Estonia since July

28.11

Exposé: Extensive 'Racket' Seen in How MPs Distribute Funding

24.06

Dave’s revolver: SDE, IRL leaders say UK vote will give rise to more populism

28.10

Over 100 graves vandalized at Saaremaa cemetery

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo