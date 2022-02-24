Watch live: ERR's 104th Independence Day broadcasts

ERR will be broadcasting live throughout Independence Day on Thursday.

7:32 a.m. The flag will be raised at Pikk Hermann on Toompea. WATCH HERE.

9 a.m. Leaders of the republic will lay wreaths at the monument on Freedom Square. WATCH HERE.

10:15 a.m. A worship service led by Arch Bishop Urmas Viilma will take place at St Mary's Cathedral on Toompea. WATCH HERE.

Noon. The Defense Forces parade will take place on Freedom Square. WATCH HERE.

To see a full rundown of today's events, read ERR News' article here.

