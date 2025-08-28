Estonian students may shun new state-developed AI

A state-developed artificial intelligence app meant to reach Estonia's schools this fall still faces two major hurdles: students aren't interested, and the law won't allow it.

Estonia has spent €1 million on an AI model from U.S. tech giant OpenAI, adapting it as a classroom tool. The goal is to create an AI that guides students to think critically rather than simply giving answers.

However, the program, originally set to launch in September, has now been delayed by several months after officials determined the model does not fully comply with Estonian law.

Riin Saadjärv, head of education technology at the Ministry of Education and Research, said the ministry is working to ensure all school tools follow the law.

"Currently, we're working to ensure that use of the app complies with data protection rules," Saadjärv said, adding that the ministry is working on adding a relevant provision to the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act.

Student interest is another concern. Ivo Visak, CEO of Estonia's AI Leap Foundation, said students already have access to existing AI tools.

"If you have a device in your pocket that answers everything, and now we're suddenly offering a model that asks you annoying questions instead, why would anyone use it?" he asked. "This is actually one of the biggest questions we're trying to tackle."

Visak stressed that a key goal is to make the state's AI motivating enough for students to engage and work independently.

AI expert Aivo Vaske said he does not oppose the state's model, but is positive it won't replace existing AI tools. He noted that whether students adopt it will depend on how useful it is for meeting their needs.

"Students often have homework to do, and if it doesn't directly help with that, they'll just use other models instead," Vaske stressed.

The state-developed AI will first be tested in the 10th and 11th grades, while teachers receive training. A University of Tartu study found that more than 60 percent of students already use AI in some form.

