X!

Estonian students may shun new state-developed AI

News
Teens on laptops.
Teens on laptops. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

A state-developed artificial intelligence app meant to reach Estonia's schools this fall still faces two major hurdles: students aren't interested, and the law won't allow it.

Estonia has spent €1 million on an AI model from U.S. tech giant OpenAI, adapting it as a classroom tool. The goal is to create an AI that guides students to think critically rather than simply giving answers.

However, the program, originally set to launch in September, has now been delayed by several months after officials determined the model does not fully comply with Estonian law.

Riin Saadjärv, head of education technology at the Ministry of Education and Research, said the ministry is working to ensure all school tools follow the law.

"Currently, we're working to ensure that use of the app complies with data protection rules," Saadjärv said, adding that the ministry is working on adding a relevant provision to the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act.

Student interest is another concern. Ivo Visak, CEO of Estonia's AI Leap Foundation, said students already have access to existing AI tools.

"If you have a device in your pocket that answers everything, and now we're suddenly offering a model that asks you annoying questions instead, why would anyone use it?" he asked. "This is actually one of the biggest questions we're trying to tackle."

Visak stressed that a key goal is to make the state's AI motivating enough for students to engage and work independently.

AI expert Aivo Vaske said he does not oppose the state's model, but is positive it won't replace existing AI tools. He noted that whether students adopt it will depend on how useful it is for meeting their needs.

"Students often have homework to do, and if it doesn't directly help with that, they'll just use other models instead," Vaske stressed.

The state-developed AI will first be tested in the 10th and 11th grades, while teachers receive training. A University of Tartu study found that more than 60 percent of students already use AI in some form.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Aparaaditehas culture festival taking place in Tartu this weekend

17:56

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

17:50

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

17:31

Gallery: Setomaa villages create unique flower carpets for traditional holiday

17:21

Gallery: Tallinn park hosts hundreds for all-ages Olympic Day

16:57

Tallinn–Viimsi bus extended to Vimka Ski Center from September 1

16:46

Statistics Estonia chief apologizes for salary data errors

16:19

New pest spreading in Estonia a danger to birch forests

15:58

Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

15:56

Mart Seim to skip weightlifting world champs due to illness

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

27.08

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

27.08

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

07:40

Scientist: Ministry's proposals for boosting birth rate sensible

27.08

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo