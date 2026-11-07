X!

Expert: US plan ties Ukraine talks to Europe's security, favors Russia

News
Kristi Raik.
Kristi Raik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A U.S. plan to link Ukraine peace talks to European security is a concession to Russia, said Kristi Raik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

Estonia and the other two Baltic states need a united European voice at the talks, Raik added.

"This is precisely what Russia has been demanding all along. Europe's position has been that the war in Ukraine must first be brought to an end. Once that has been agreed, discussions can begin on whether any adjustments to Europe's security architecture are needed. Russia's position is that it wants veto power over matters concerning Europe," Raik told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

While Europe is unwilling to be left out of the talks, it remains unclear who will be representing it. The Baltic states, meanwhile, can advance their own interests through a representation like this, though getting that position seems unlikely, Raik went on.

"It is not very realistic to expect the Baltic states to have direct representation there. But what the Baltic states can work toward is ensuring that Europe is represented as united as possible and with common positions," Raik said.

Academic: US administration like a mafia 'family'

Meanwhile Holger Mölder, an associate professor at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), said grandiose plans twinned with impressive-sounding adjectives have been heard from the other side of the Atlantic before; it is almost as if a family business were selling its products, he noted.

"U.S. diplomacy seems to be run by a private company. Trump's business partners, the Kushner family and the Witkoff family, have been brought into it. They are all part of this big family. It resembles mafia movies and the criminal underworld," Mölder said.

European leaders, led by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, have rejected any US-Russia deal on Europe's security, with Kallas insisting that Europe already has a security architecture in place, that Russia is the one breaking the treaties behind it, and that "Putin does not have a veto over European security." The pushback follows Trump's claim that a "big beautiful deal" may be round the corner.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:57

Supreme Court partially overturns conviction linked to anti-Soviet resistance

09:55

Expert: US plan ties Ukraine talks to Europe's security, favors Russia

09:53

Estonian hunter-chef shares the secret to a rich wild game pâté

09:20

Over 100,000 without a family doctor but no single fix, experts say

09:00

Court: Bear hunting permits illegal in four out five hunting areas

06.11

Court upholds school's request for an earlier start to the day against parents' wishes

06.11

Ukrainian citizen sentenced to prison in Estonia for migrant smuggling

06.11

Estonia mulls additional support as competition for EU research grants intensifies

06.11

Estonia allows banks to suspend suspicious payments to combat internet fraud

06.11

Defense official: Russia is stepping up attacks on civilian infrastructure

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.11

New US troop rotation arrives in Estonia after summer gap

06.11

Ukrainian citizen sentenced to prison in Estonia for migrant smuggling

06.11

Swedish prisoners' insubordination brings stricter regime to Tartu Prison

06.11

Estonian refugee couple still promoting their homeland's culture in Atlanta

05.11

Milk in plastic bags becomes a deficit in Estonian stores

06.11

Defense official: Russia is stepping up attacks on civilian infrastructure

06.11

Estonia allows banks to suspend suspicious payments to combat internet fraud

06.11

Estonia seeks power to suspend doctors over unsafe practices

06.11

Estonia mulls additional support as competition for EU research grants intensifies

06.11

ARCA munitions plant secures Estonian operating permit, to start production in 2028

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo