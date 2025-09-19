Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes

On Friday morning, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island without permission and remained there for nearly 12 minutes.

The aircraft had no flight plans and their transponders were switched off. At the time of the violation, they also lacked two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to lodge a protest and deliver a diplomatic note regarding the airspace violation.

"Russia has already violated Estonia's airspace four times this year, which is unacceptable in itself. But today's incursion, involving three fighter jets entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brutal," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"Russia's growing attempts to test borders and its increasing aggression must be met with a swift intensification of political and economic pressure," Tsahkna added.

In the past, airspace incursions have lasted for less than a minute, while the two previous violations this year were around four minutes.

Politico reported Friday that according to "people briefed on the situation" Italian F-35 jets were scrambled from Ämari Air Base to repel the Russian fighters.

The latest NATO airspace violation comes after Russian drones entered Polish and Romanian airspace earlier in September.

Location of Vaindloo Island. Source: Google Maps

