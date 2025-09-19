X!

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes

News
{{1758291420000 | amCalendar}}
Russian MIG-31 fighter jets.
Russian MIG-31 fighter jets. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
News

On Friday morning, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island without permission and remained there for nearly 12 minutes.

The aircraft had no flight plans and their transponders were switched off. At the time of the violation, they also lacked two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to lodge a protest and deliver a diplomatic note regarding the airspace violation.

"Russia has already violated Estonia's airspace four times this year, which is unacceptable in itself. But today's incursion, involving three fighter jets entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brutal," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"Russia's growing attempts to test borders and its increasing aggression must be met with a swift intensification of political and economic pressure," Tsahkna added.

In the past, airspace incursions have lasted for less than a minute, while the two previous violations this year were around four minutes.

Politico reported Friday that according to "people briefed on the situation" Italian F-35 jets were scrambled from Ämari Air Base to repel the Russian fighters.

The latest NATO airspace violation comes after Russian drones entered Polish and Romanian airspace earlier in September.

Location of Vaindloo Island. Source: Google Maps

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

17:50

EDF colonel: Russian advances in Ukraine slowest in past five months

16:32

Estonian ministry issues note to Russia over ads for study in occupied Ukraine

16:26

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

16:01

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

15:22

Tõnis Saarts: Unprecedented local elections

15:16

Team Estonia funding to rise to €9.7 million in 2026

15:01

Pippi Lotta Enok posts no-score in Tokyo world champs heptathlon high jump

14:58

SDE chair: I paid for services out of savings I kept in cash

14:51

Tallinn postpones presentation of new Liivalaia tänav project

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

18.09

Estonia expands sanction to universally ban Russian LNG

18.09

Temporary traffic changes during Kadriorg Light Festival this weekend

17.09

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

18.09

Estonian government approves draft sexual consent law

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

18.09

Government confirms 10-percent pay rise for teachers in 2026

18.09

Reconstruction work begins on Tallinn's Peterburi tee

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo